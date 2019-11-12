FKF Lands Kshs 90 Million Deal For Second Division

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) signed a three-year partnership deal for its second tier league with betting firm Betika worth Kshs90 million.

The league will now be known as the Betika Super League.

Under the deal, each of the 20 competing teams will get Ksh750,000 and in-kind provision of uniforms, financial support, kits, balls, nets, and other sports equipment. Betika will also be the community grassroots football partner for FKF.

Speaking at a press conference to announce the partnership, Mr. John Mbatiah, the firm’s Commercial Head said, “This partnership confirms our commitment to investing in the community through sports, arts, and culture with football being a key focus. Through this, we aim to improve the standards of the game as we nurture talent both at the grassroots and national levels.

We also believe we can influence positive change among the youth through creating an atmosphere of talents and skills development in sports. These are the same players who will hopefully steer Kenya to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.”

FKF President, Mr Nick Mwendwa, lauded Betika for coming on board at a crucial time by saying, “Today we mark yet another milestone by launching a partnership for our NSL Clubs which we believe will go a long way towards not only easing the clubs’ financial obligations but also increasing the leagues’ monetary incentive.”

Ten matches have in the meantime been lined up in midweek as the league enters its 14th round.

