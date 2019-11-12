in NEWS

Fire Breaks Out At Mombasa Hospital, Patients Being Evacuated

99 Views

Mombasa Hospital in Mvita, is up in flames.

The oldest health facility in the region with a 125 bed capacity caught fire at around 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Those privy to the details say the fire started in the children’s ward but the cause is still unknown.

So far no casualties have been reported.

Emergency responders are at the scene of incident as hospital management evacuates patients.

Patients have been transferred to the nearest facilities including Pandya Hospital, Aga Khan Hospital and Coast General Hospital.

Photos Courtesy

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

George Njao Appointed To Replace Francis Meja As NTSA Director General