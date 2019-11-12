Fire Breaks Out At Mombasa Hospital, Patients Being Evacuated

Mombasa Hospital in Mvita, is up in flames.

The oldest health facility in the region with a 125 bed capacity caught fire at around 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Those privy to the details say the fire started in the children’s ward but the cause is still unknown.

Mombasa Hospital on fire. Efforts to put it out underway. pic.twitter.com/NW3eXSPS7N — Munir Ahmed (@Munirkah) November 12, 2019

So far no casualties have been reported.

Emergency responders are at the scene of incident as hospital management evacuates patients.

Patients have been transferred to the nearest facilities including Pandya Hospital, Aga Khan Hospital and Coast General Hospital.

Photos Courtesy

