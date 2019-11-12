EACC Now Compels County Staff To Declare Wealth By December

The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) has called upon county staff to submit their wealth declarations by end of December.

Speaking while at a building workshop in Kisumu County on Monday November 11, the EACC commissioner Rosemary Macharia stated that the move is aimed to curb corruption in public offices.

Ms Macharia also noted that out of the 47 county Public Service Boards (PSBs) only 19 had submitted their returns at the stipulated times.

“The commission issued a report that was shared with all commission offices in the county and national governments. We have given the counties that have not complied up to the end of this year to comply,” said the commissioner.

According to the 2017 report, some counties had not yet submitted their wealth declarations for their county staff, adding that the 2019 directive requires the details on wealth declaration of spouses, together with their children aged under 18 years.

Among the Counties mentioned to have initiated procedures on wealth declaration included,Kwale, Samburu, Lamu, Kisumu, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Machakos, Nakuru, Vihiga, Kisii, Uasin Gishu, Mombasa,Trans Nzoia, Baringo and Nyandarua.

The EACC has called upon other counties to follow suit and make their submissions on wealth declaration that happens after every two years.

These include the declarations on incomes, liabilities and assets, a practiced mentioned to not only being conducted in Kenya but in other developed countries to initiate ethics and integrity in public offices.