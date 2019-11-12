Why Arsenal Fraternity Is Unhappy With Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang maybe the only top performer at Arsenal presently, but the club’s fraternity is reportedly not too impressed with him.

This stems from the Gabonese penchant for liking YouTube posts of controversial AFTV some of which were critical of manager Unai Emery and former skipper Granit Xhaka.

Aubameyang succeeded Xhaka as captain after the Swiss had a fallout with the fans.

The Athletic describe the Gabon international’s activity as having ‘irritated’ some people at the Emirates Stadium, and it remains to be seen what the fallout from all this will be.

Aubameyang has been a world class performer since joining Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund, but there’s no doubt he could risk his popularity in north London by doing things to potentially destabilize the club off the pitch.

The Athletic add that the 30-year-old has allowed one AFTV regular, Troopz, to use his executive box at the Emirates, and has been asked to stop engaging with him.

