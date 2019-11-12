Jubilee Party Replaces Abdi Guyo As Majority Leader For Nairobi County Assembly

The Jubilee Party leadership has replaced the Nairobi County assembly leadership as proposed during a meeting held by ward representatives allied to the speaker, Beatrice Elachi.

The said meeting was held at Sai Rock Hotel in Mombasa last week and the changes to the leadership tabled by nominated MCA June Ndegwa.

In the changes, Majority leader Abdi Guyo has been replaced by Dandora III MCA Charles Thuo, Ziwani MCA Millicent Mugadi is the deputy majority leader and California MCA Hassan Abdikadir becomes the deputy chief whip.

Ms Ndegwa replaces Chege Waithera as the Majority Chief Whip.

In the letter addressed to Elachi and signed by the party secretary general Raphael Tuju, the party acknowledges receiving letters from warring factions and as is procedure, internal mechanisms will be used to end the squabbles.

Tuju also notes that Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has written to the party endorsing the changes made to the assembly leadership.

Earlier, Sonko had forwarded Maringo Hamza MCA Mark Ndung’u’s name as the most probable replacement for the Matopeni MCA.

The county chief accused Guyo of making it difficult for him to implement the Jubilee manifesto and the Big Four Agenda. Guyo was also said to have cajoled and intimidated county staffers.

On Monday, chaos rocked city hall as some representatives tried to forcefully eject the embattled ward rep from his office.

The fracas was characterised by gunshots, teargas, pepper spray and running battles between the county assembly members and the police.

Tuju regretted that the disagreements had escalated. He said, “It is unfortunate that some of the conflicting MCAs precipitated a chaotic situation in the Assembly before we could resolve it.”

Guyo, had earlier accused the Elachi-allied MCAs of not following the procedure of removing a majority leader from office.

“There was no meeting called and so it is useless. I am ready, if the whip calls for elections, and anyone wins against me I will support the victor. However, no kangaroo things. They know I will still win if the election is called and so they are trying to do it through kangaroo things,” he said.

