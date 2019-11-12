7 Peanut Butter Brands From Kenya Banned In Rwanda

Rwanda has banned seven Peanut Butter brands from Kenya, days after they were banned in the country by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs).

Kebs ordered for the immediate discontinued sale and manufacture of Nuteez by Jetlak Foods Limited, Sue’s Naturals by Nature’s Way Health, Zesta by Trufoods Limited and Nutty by nature by Target Distributors.

Also pulled from the market is Fressy by Fressy Food Company Limited, Supa Meal by Supacosm Products Limited and Truenutz by Truenutz Kenya.

The agency found their levels of aflatoxin to be higher than the maximum limit allowed.

“Consequently, Kebs has also suspended these companies’ permits which allows them to use the Standardisation mark,” a statement from Kebs read in part.

Consequently, Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) advised consumers to dispose off these products.

FDA’s acting Director-General, Dr Charles Karangwa also urged importers, distributors, supermarkets and retailers to stop the importation, distribution and sale of the products. He further directed that the products be returned to the suppliers.

“Further reference is made to the announcement of Kebs on seven substandard peanut butter brands on sale, issued on November 4. Rwanda FDA would want to inform the public that the following brands are suspended and recalled while conducting deep investigations,” Mr Karangwa said.

FDA has also instructed importers and supermarkets to submit reports, within 10 working days, on imported, distributed, returned quantities and available quantities of each brand.

Again, Kebs suspended the sale of five maize flour products over high quantities of aflatoxin. The five; 210 Two Ten, Kifaru, Starehe, Jembe and Dola manufacturers have however accused the agency of unfairly targeting them.

Through their lawyers, S.G. Wachira & Co. Advocates, Dola manufacturers further accused Kebs of tarnishing their brand. They referred to an NTV Expose “White Alert” in which Jogoo maize flour is said to contain 13.87 ppb while Dola had 0.

