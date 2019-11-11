Zari At Peace With Keeping King Bae “Hidden”, Means Less Pressure

Entrepreneur and Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan like the peace that comes with keeping her marriage a secret and her King Bae, out of the limelight.

It has been weeks of speculations with fans thinking that they broke up or he, King Bae was non-existent.

Zari further fueled the rumours after she was spotted without her wedding band.

Last week a fan wondered about Mr M’s whereabouts, a question to which the mother of five gave a rather snide response.

The fan asked, “And where is King Bae nowadays?”

The socialite who is based in South Africa quickly responded with a simple, “Dead” comment.

Giving in to the pressure that comes with the celebrity status, the Brooklyn College chief executive said that her husband was well but was better being kept a secret.

“For everyone asking about him, the less he is in public the less the pressure. I am at peace,” she captioned a picture of a Christmas tree and King Bae’s arm.

King Bae was among the most googled individuals after the mother of five announced their relationship. She has however maintained that the South African tycoon is a private person who does not find pleasure in showing off.