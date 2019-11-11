Mps, DCI Kinoti Clash Over Leaked Sex Tape Allegedly Belonging To Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi

The Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) George Kinoti was today engaged in a heated argument with MPs over stalled case involving a sex tape that leaked last year, allegedly belonging to Wajir Woman Rep Fatma Gedi.

Kinoti had been summon by the Legal and Justice Parliamentary Committee to shed more light of letters addressed to four Members of Parliament who were linked to leaked tape.

According to the DCI, the case was lagging behind due to non-cooperation by the MPs who were summoned by detectives.

Kinoti stated that the lawmakers failed to record statements due to their authoritarian nature of presuming they were above the law.

“The case has stalled and it would be better if expedited and it is up to MPs to explain why they didn’t honour the summons. They defied our summons,” said Kinoti.

On Speaker Muturi’s side, he explained that the DCI failed to use the right channels to involve the legislators in solving the matter adding that seeking the assistance of the Clerk to the National Assembly was not the appropriate means.

“The clerk would have breached his authority by writing to MPs notifying them that they have been summoned. The clerk is our employee, and he was not compelled to assist the DCI in investigations as he would not be actively involved in the investigations,” Muturi explained.

The speaker questioned the criteria used by the DCI to get to the details of the final four names of the MPs, calling upon Kinoti to make the investigations his personal initiative and get to the bottom of the case.

However, Kinoti said that he was not in the habit of interfering with ongoing investigations, adding that the lawmakers should cooperate with the investigators by honouring the summons.

