Retired President Moi Re-admitted To Hospital, Days After Being Discharged

Retired President Daniel Arap Moi was on Saturday rushed back to Nairobi Hospital, two days after being discharged.

Moi had been at the facility for close to two weeks with breathing complications. Sources said that the former head of state was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

His long-serving press secretary Lee Njiru on Monday confirmed that Moi is back in hospital and is currently admitted at the VIP wing for mandatory check-ups.

Read:

Mr Njiru also noted that Kenya’s second president is alert and in a stable condition. He did however warn against sharing alarmist health reports.

“I appeal to the press fraternity not to cause unwarranted alarm by exploiting the credulity of the masses,” he said.

Mzee Moi, his spokesman said, is being taken care of by his medical team led by his personal physician Dr David Silverstein.

The ex president has had knee surgery following a car accident in 2006. The first surgery was performed at Aga Khan Hospital in 2017 and later flown to Israel in 2018 over an “uncomfortable knee.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu