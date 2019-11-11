Near Tragedy In Likoni As KU Bus Slids Off Ferry Ramp Into The Waters – Video

A Kenyatta University bus almost sank into Indian Ocean today after it slid off the ferry ramp into the shallow waters.

According to eye witnesses, passengers and the driver were still in the bus, despite there being a rule that forbids passengers from remaining inside their vehicles while crossing the ferry.

No casualties were reported.

Another near tragedy at Likoni Ferry. Kenyatta University bus slides off ferry ramp. In Kenya we never learn pic.twitter.com/8ChYjnBTTo — Francis Muli (@FmuliKE) November 11, 2019

The Kenya Ferry Service is yet to issue a statement.

This comes exactly a month after South African divers in conjunction with the Kenyan Navy retrieved the bodies of Amanda Mutheu and her mother Ms Kigenda, who drowned in their car in a similar way.

The accident was blamed on faulty ferry ramps that do not protect vehicles from sliding off.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu