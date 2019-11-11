in NEWS

Near Tragedy In Likoni As KU Bus Slids Off Ferry Ramp Into The Waters – Video

Passengers at theLikoni Ferry. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

A Kenyatta University bus almost sank into Indian Ocean today after it slid off the ferry ramp into the shallow waters.

According to eye witnesses, passengers and the driver were still in the bus, despite there being a rule that forbids passengers from remaining inside their vehicles while crossing the ferry.

No casualties were reported.

The Kenya Ferry Service is yet to issue a statement.

This comes exactly a month after South African divers in conjunction with the Kenyan Navy retrieved the bodies of Amanda Mutheu and her mother Ms Kigenda, who drowned in their car in a similar way.

The accident was blamed on faulty ferry ramps that do not protect vehicles from sliding off.

