JKUAT Closed Indefinitely After Student Unrest [Video]

The Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) has been closed indefinitely following the student unrest that was witnessed on Monday morning.

In a memo issued on Monday by the University’s Acting Vice-Chancellor Robert Kinyua, the students were directed to vacate the University by 11.30 AM.

“In a special meeting of the senate held today, Monday 11th November 2019 at 10.00 am, it was resolved that the university closes indefinitely, ” the memo reads in part.

The memo comes a few hours after JKUAT students took to the streets to decry insecurity in the institution.

The students led by President Clinton Osoro and Secretary General Bruce Akach engaged police in running battles accusing local Boda Boda operators of working with criminals to rob colleagues.

The students accused the police of doing little to protect the student’s from the criminal acts.

This is the fourth institution to be closed indefinitely in the past two months.

On September 28, Masinde Muliro University (MMUST) was closed indefinitely after students protested a requirement that all students had to clear their fees arrears before sitting their examinations.

On October 9, Kenyatta University administration closed the institution after students engaged police in running battles.

KU students were protesting the suspension of students on petty matters and increment of supplementary exam fees.

Two days later Moi University in Eldoret was also closed after students took to the streets to protest several issues including increase in the supplementary exam fee, prohibition of cooking in hostels and redesigning of the school portal.

Following the developments, Embakasi East lawmaker Babu Owino, who is a former Chairman of the Student Organisation of Nairobi University (SONU), criticized the institutions’ vice-chancellors saying they were after milking students dry with fines.

