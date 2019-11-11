Kibra MP-elect Imran Lights Up Internet With Response To Fan’s Marijuana Request

Kenyans seem to have a lot of expectations from the newly elected Kibra Member of Parliament Imran Okoth.

With only a few days remaining before he is officially sworn in following his recent victory, Kenyans are already pressing him to continue with immediate former MP Ken Okoth’s bid to have Marijuana decriminalised.

A follower identified as Ken Stano on Twitter tagged Imran in a recent post urging him not to disappoint him and many others who feel the substance should be legalised.

“Alafu Imran Okoth unakumbuka Proposed Marijuana Bill yenye ili introduciwa na Legend kwa Parliament yes? Fanya mambo sasa! Cheza kiMaster oya!” Ken wrote.

However, what amazed many is Imran’s response that left netizens in stiches.

Imran, known for his serious demeanour, responded using humorous lyrics from a local song titled “Zimenishika”.

“Zimeni shika…..Zimeni shika….. Zimeni shika yooooo…..😜” Imran replied.

The song done by local artiste Zzero Sufuri was released six months ago and basically talks about the feeling one find themselves in after smoking bhang.

The late Ken Okoth, who succumbed to colorectal cancer, had tabled before parliament four points on why Marijuana should be legalised.

In his first point, Okoth wanted the substance decriminalised and those who may have been prosecuted for using or growing the plant granted amnesty.

The bill proposes proper regulation of the Marijuana farming sector after it’s legalised. This, he told parliament, would consider protecting minors from using the substance.

In his bill, Okoth argued that the substance has medicinal value. He proposed the establishment of research institutions to aid in medical use of Marijuana.

He also pointed out that the government will benefit in terms of revenue that would boost the country’s economy.

“The proposed Bill seeks to ensure that there is regulation for growth and safe use of marijuana and hemp including the registration of growers of growers, producers, manufacturers and users with special focus on protection of children/minors from illicit use just as we do with tobacco and alcohol,” said ken Okoth.

Some of the leaders who have vowed to push for the legalisation of bhang after Ken Oth’s death include Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris and Mathare MP Anthony Aluoch.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi, however, opined that the bill should not be left to young lawmakers but be passed to senior MPs who understand it to its entirety.

