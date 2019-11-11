AFCON2021Q – Harambee Stars Leave For Egypt Without Accommodation Money

Harambee Stars have left for Cairo, Egypt, but without accommodation money, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has revealed.

Stars play the Pharaohs of Egypt in the 2021 AFCON qualifier on Thursday.

Nick revealed that the government through the ministry of sports is yet to release the money, which they applied for in September.

Nick : Our players are already on their way to Egypt and yet money , accommodation money has not yet been sent. What is that? Tuliapply September tupewe funds but they started processing it three days ago.!!#TheHot3Some pic.twitter.com/JHGfcHPdAh — Hot 96 FM Kenya (@Hot_96Kenya) November 11, 2019

He blamed the Principal Secretary in the ministry Kirimi Kaberia, who he accuses of frustrating sports. According to Nick, Kaberia vowed not to fund football, a situation which has forced him to dip his hands into his pockets time and again to bail out national teams.

Nick : PS Kaberia alidecide hatawai fund the national men and women team. Malawi, I sponsored the trip from my pocket. I came out and spoke up. Said we will demonstrate the unfair treatment. Sasa i am being fought with with these outrageous story on Daily Nation.#TheHot3Some pic.twitter.com/uMlyn6aFfJ — Hot 96 FM Kenya (@Hot_96Kenya) November 11, 2019

The federation also had to borrow Kshs 1.2million to cater for Michael Olunga flight to Cairo from Japan.

Nick Mwendwa: We Had To Borrow 1.25Million To Cater For Mike Olunga's Flight To Cairo. Money Was To Be Sent But Upto Now Nothing Has Been Sent.#TheHot3Some With @lillian_muli @patrickigunzah @HamoProf pic.twitter.com/CiHZEEZcsD — Hot 96 FM Kenya (@Hot_96Kenya) November 11, 2019

Nick vehemently disputed a story in the Daily Nation which claims that the federation carried joyriders to the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

No amount of lies sponsored by anyone who cannot do their job before being called out will help. Our sports men and women will be respected and treated correctly. Our requestly will be responded to. Sponsoring malicious articles 4 months later will not rescue anyone. — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) November 11, 2019

