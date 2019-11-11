in SPORTS

AFCON2021Q – Harambee Stars Leave For Egypt Without Accommodation Money

harambee stars
Harambee Stars have left for Cairo, Egypt, but without accommodation money, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has revealed.

Stars play the Pharaohs of Egypt in the 2021 AFCON qualifier on Thursday.

Nick revealed that the government through the ministry of sports is yet to release the money, which they applied for in September.

He blamed the Principal Secretary in the ministry Kirimi Kaberia, who he accuses of frustrating sports. According to Nick, Kaberia vowed not to fund football, a situation which has forced him to dip his hands into his pockets time and again to bail out national teams.

The federation also had to borrow Kshs 1.2million to cater for Michael Olunga flight to Cairo from Japan.

Nick vehemently disputed a story in the Daily Nation which claims that the federation carried joyriders to the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

