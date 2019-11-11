Gor Mahia Team For Libya Trip Named

Gor Mahia are set to play a friendly match against Al Ahli Tripoli in Bhengazi over the international window.

Coach Steven Pollack has named a squad of 20, which leaves for Libya via Egypt early Tuesday morning for the game.

The match was earlier scheduled for Friday but has since been pushed back by a day to allow the Libyan national team play Tunisia in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers in Rades.

Read:

On the list is; coach Steven Pollack, assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo, team manager Jolawi Obondo, goalkeeper coach Willis Ochieng, doctor Frederick Otieno, kit manager George Omondi and team security Victor Nyaoro.

The players are; Fredrick Odhiambo, Patrick Otieno, Richdonald Bolo, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Clifton Miheso, Tobias Otieno, Francis Afriyie, Geoffrey Okoth and Ernest Wendo.

Also on the team list is Nicholas Kipkirui, Gnamien Gislan, Dickson Ambundo, Dennis Oalo, Boniface Oluoch, Samuel Onyango, Bernard Ondiek, Alphonse Omija, Elvis Ronack and Boniface Omondi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu