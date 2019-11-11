Gangster In Kasarani Robbery Unmasked As Ex-Kamiti Prison Convict

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have unmasked two gangsters who recently shot and injured a shop attendant and his customer after an attempted robbery in Kasarani area, Nairobi.

The police have now revealed that one of the robbers, who were caught on CCTV cameras pumping bullets into the two on November 5 at around 10 PM, is an ex-convict.

The man, whose name has been withheld by the police, is said to have recently completed his term at the Kamiti Maximum Prison.

The second gangster has also been identified but the police are also yet to reveal his identity.

The police launched a manhunt for the two after the CCTV footage went viral on social media.

Read: Police Launch Manhunt For Robbers Caught On Camera Shooting Man At A Kasarani Shop [Video]

The customer and a friend to the shop owner identified as Richard Muema suffered eight gunshot wounds during the incident.

The victim had gone to the shop to purchase some goods when the two men stormed the shop and one of them brandished a gun forcing the customer to lie down.

The robbers then shifted the focus to the shopkeeper, Daniel Mutisia, who out of fear started screaming for help.

Seeing that he might be killed after the robbery, Muema got on his feet and attempted to wrestle one of the men holding a pistol.

Unfortunately, he got overwhelmed after the man opened fire.

Read Also: 2 Police Officers Shot Dead In Dandora After Ambush By Gangsters

He decided to flee as the robber followed him while shooting continuously.

He was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he is admitted at the Intensive care unit (ICU) after undergoing surgery to remove the bullets lodged in his body.

Mutisia, who was shot two times on the shoulder, is also admitted at the hospital but recovering well.

Here is the video of the bizarre incident:

<noscript><iframe class="youtube-player" type="text/html" width="662" height="373" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7Ffcq2_TjOc?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent" allowfullscreen="true" style="border:0;"></noscript>

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu