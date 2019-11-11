First Uganda Airlines Flight To Mombasa Lands At Moi International Airport

Uganda Airlines has commenced its direct flights to Kenya, with the first flight landing at the Moi International Airport from Entebbe.

The maiden flight has successfully landed, with 76 passengers on board and a full working crew.

Additionally, the airline is expected to fly to Mombasa three times a week, on Monday, Friday and Sunday.

UR 342 Entebbe-Mombasa fully boarded.

Capt Clive Okoth and First Officer Massa Ivan in the cockpit as we make our maiden flight.

On Thursday last week, the airline announced the development through their twitter page, adding that more is expected in the next months.

“Our maiden flight to Mombasa is just hours away, are you ready to come with us?” the airline tweeted.

This follows the announcement last week by the Ugandan General Council in Mombasa Katureeba Tayebwa stating that the airline had opted for the Kenya’s coastal region due to its potential.

“We decided to pick the Mombasa route because the coastal city has everything a tourist would want to see,” he said.

According to the airline, the number of flights are expected to rise per week in the next coming months.

The flight is approximately one hour- 50 minutes, with Ugandan traders set to benefit and enjoy, from regional trading groups.

