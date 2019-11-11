Ex MPs Want Ksh2.7 Billion Severance Pay and Ksh100,000 Per Month for Losing Seats

‘Retired’ MPs will pocket at least Ksh2.7 billion as retirement perks if a Bill sponsored by Minority Leader John Mbadi, which seeks to raise pension for MPs between 1984 to 2001, sails through.

The bill also seeks to award the ex-lawmakers a monthly pension of Ksh100,000 for those who served between 1984-2001, from the current Ksh33,000, while those who served after 2002 will receive a monthly pension of Ksh120,000, for life.

Those excluded from the two pools will receive a stipend aimed at lifting them from poverty.

A total of 290 MPs (or their families) will benefit from the scheme, with 130 of them already dead.

The payouts will be backdated to January 2010, meaning each ex-MP will receive at least Ksh11.9 million to date.

“A former Member of Parliament, who having served in Parliament between July 1, 1984 and January 1, 2001 and is entitled to pension under this section and whose monthly pension amounts to less than one hundred thousand shillings, shall be entitled, with effect from July 1, 2010, to a monthly pension of one hundred thousand shillings,” the motion reads in part.

The motion has already received a nod from the National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning Committee chaired by Kipkelion East MP Joseph Limo.

“The committee, having considered the Bill clause by clause, proposes that the Bill be passed subject to the proposed amendments,” the committee recommended in a report signed by 11 out of the 19 members.

If passed, the monthly cost of sustaining the former MPs will rise to Ksh15.075 million per month or Ksh180.9 million annually.

