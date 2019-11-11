Ethic’s Message To Fans After Controversial “Tarimbo” Video Was Deleted From YouTube

A music project like any other business venture takes in a lot of time and resources to execute and failure to achieve targeted results leaves the whole production team disappointed.

This is the situation Ethic Entertainment has been forced to come to terms with following the deletion of their new song “Tarimbo” from YouTube after facing a backlash on the interweb.

Ethic Group was accused of promoting violence through the song that basically talks about having carnal knowledge with a woman without her consent hence the backlash it received.

Well, last week they accepted their mistakes and apologised after getting in trouble with the Kenya Films and Classification Board (KFCB) boss Ezekiel Mutua who had vowed to have the song taken down.

Mutua had called on Google, which owns YouTube, to delete the video and last week confirmed that the video had been made unavailable to YouTube users with restricted mode turned on.

The group now seems to have moved on, or have been forced to, and is now calling on their fans to be patient as they work on other songs that will be dropping “soon”.

Ethic said this yesterday while confirming that “Tarimbio” had been pulled down.

“Tarimbo has been taken down from YouTube. To our loyal fans, we keep moving 💪🏾 Expect some fire projects soon, ” said Ethic on Twitter.

The group comprising of four males, Zilla, Seska, Swat and Rekless came to the limelight after releasing a controversial hit song ‘Lamba Lolo”.

A fortnight ago, Mutua, who has earned the title “moral” cop, expressed his disapproval of the Tarimbo song. He stated that he had contacted Google to have the video removed from Youtube and even called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to have the artistes put behind bars.

“The DCI should arrest the entire bunch of musicians called Ethic, under Article 33, for going beyond the prescribed delimitations on freedom of expression by advocating for violence against women, ” he said.

Mutua has now urged parents to help the government protect children from immoral content produced by selfish individuals.

He highlighted the 10 over 10 show aired on Friday by Citizen TV saying Kenyans should boycott the station in a bid to have it shelve the program.

“Soon such filth like 10/10 will also be off air and those using such channels to corrupt the morals of our children will have their recompense here and in the life to come!” he added.

“We urge parents and responsible adults to support our campaigns to protect children from exposure to harmful content and to monitor what kids are watching during the holidays.”

