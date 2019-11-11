Chaos Rocks City Hall As MCAs Try To Eject Abdi Guyo From Office

There was chaos at city hall on Monday morning as ward representatives allied to speaker of the county assembly Beatrice Elachi tried to eject majority leader Abdi Guyo from office.

Police lobbed teargas as they tried to restore calm at the chaos rocked county assembly.

Last week some MCAs replaced Guyo with Dandora III MCA Charles Thuo while Minority Whip Waithera Chege’s place was taken by nominated MCA June Ndegwa.

Also shown the door was deputy majority leader James Kiriba of Riruta MCA. He was replaced by Ziwani Kariokor MCA Millicent Mugadi.

Elachi endorsed the changes as tabled by nominated ward representative June Ndegwa saying, “The changes are official because they have already been tabled on the floor of the house. However, if there is any issue the members should take it up with the party.”

But according to Guyo, the MCAs did not follow the right procedure of removing leaders from office. He argued that they did not follow Standing Order 20 of the County Assembly or Article 19 of Jubilee Party constitution.

In this case, the majority whip calls for a party meeting, notifies members of the agenda complete with the minutes and members present.

The other lawful way of removing him from office would have been for the party Secretary General (Raphael Tuju) to call for a caucus.

“None of the said two ways has been followed. There was no meeting called and so it is useless. I am ready, if the whip calls for elections, and anyone wins against me I will support the victor. However, no kangaroo things. They know I will still win if the election is called and so they are trying to do it through kangaroo things,” he said.

Governor Mike Sonko in October wrote to Tuju asking him to replace Guyo with Hamza Maringo MCA Mark Ndung’u.

