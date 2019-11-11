Ali Kiba Pens Hearty Message To Wife Amina In New Song, Says He Misses Her

Bongo star and musician Ali Saleh Gentamilan popularly known for his stage name Ali Kiba has confessed to missing his wife, Amina Khalef in new song titled Mshumaa.

The singer expresses regret in the choice of leaving wife who is currently at her parents’ home in Kenya after their break up.

Ali Kiba states that he is certain that in the case of death, he would still see the wife, as they would meet in the after life.

“Nakumiss. Tutaonana, hata Mungu akipanga, nikufe kesho, tutaonana tena. Ifike kesho, waniweke kwa mchanga, nikufe kesho.”

This loosely translates to,” I miss you, we will see each other. If God plans that I die , I believe, we will see each other.”

He added, “Labda nikukumbushe, nilipokuvisha pete, ulisema huniachi mpaka nife.Uwepo wako ndio ulikua wangu uzima,” which translate to, Let me remind you that when I put a ring on, You pledged not to leave me till death. Your presence was my existence.”

The news of Ali Kiba marriage to Kenyan beauty Amina Khalef broke the internet, with pictures depicting a high class wedding attended by who is who in the society.

Among those in attendance were Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and TV presenter Jamal Gaddafi.

Later, a white wedding was conducted in Tanzania, with the lovebirds off to their matrimonial home to begin the new life.

Apparently, it was said that the Bongo king and his new found wife had been dating since 2016, making it private until they were ready to settle down.

However, a year later and after the birth of their son, the two started experiencing marital problems, with rumours swirling that they had called it quits.

Amina however, shut the rumors down, stating that their love was still high adding that they were committed to raise their son.

“Sura na baraka zake ndoa ya haki Allah shahid tumependana na kulea mtoto wetu. Maneno yao yamegonga mwamba. Sisi twapendana daima. I love all. Penzi lingali hai sanaaa bby @officialalikiba na My son,” she wrote on social media

Late September, Alikiba addressed the break up rumours through an interview where he stated that their marriage had issues like any other relationship. However, adding that they were still a family despite taking her back to her parents’ in Kenya.

“Honestly, in the recent past, we had disagreed but my mother solved it. She told us that marriage life needs patience and has a lot of challenges, and the devil doesn’t like people in union,” he said.

He added, “It is true that my wife and I have issues, which is normal to any couple. I returned her to her parent’s home myself. I wanted her to also go back to work, I then traveled to Europe,” he said.

