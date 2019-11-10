Yikpe Show As Gor Mahia Thump Rivals Leopards 4-1 In Mashemeji Derby

Gor Mahia beat arch rivals AFC Leopards 4-1 at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday to continue their dominance in the Mashemeji Derby.

Ivorian import Yikpe Gnamian was Ingwe’s chief tormentor – grabbing a brace to announce his arrival to the K’Ogalo faithful on the grandest platform.

Clifton Miheso, Leopards old boy, and Lawrence Juma were also on the score sheet for the coach Steven Polack’s side.

Burundian Tresor Ndikumana netted the consolation goal the visitors with a thunderous shot.

Gor Mahia have now gotten the better of Leopards seven times in the last nine meetings. Ingwe’s last win in the derby was way back in 2016 when they pulled a 1-0 victory.

The game of two half saw Leopards boss the first half, enjoying a huge chunk of possession, but they failed to get the goal.

Yikpe broke the deadlock in the 55th minute with a thumping header from a corner kick before doubling the lead in the 63rd minute a cool tap-in after a lovely interchange play with Miheso.

Miheso turned scorer in the 79th minute with a rasping shot for the third, but Ndikumana reduced the deficit, catching goalkeeper David Mapigano off guard with a long range shot.

Second half substitute Boniface Omondi set up Juma, who scored the fourth for Gor Mahia with a second touch.

The win sends Gor Mahia back to the top of the KPL table with 18 points with two games to spare – one point of second placed Kakamega Homeboyz.

