Uhuru, Ruto Cancelled Meetings In Murang’a Expose Rifts Between The Two

President Uhuru Kenyatta today and his Deputy William Ruto cancelled their meetings in Murang’a in the last minutes over ‘unavoidable’ circumstances.

However, Kahawa Tungu learns that deep-rooted differences between the two is the reason the meetings were cancelled.

The President was supposed to attend a thanksgiving ceremony at ACK Kenol Cathedral in Murang’a, but instead sent Interior CS Fred Matingi and his Transport counterpart James Macharia after cancelling the meeting in the last minute.

On the other hand, Ruto was expected at Kandara for another fundraiser.

On learning of the President’s event, Ruto cancelled his event to attend the President’s, to try and hide differences between the two.

However, it is reported that the President cancelled his attendance after learning of Ruto’s plans, citing “pressing state matters”.

Kahawa Tungu learns that the President was advised against attending the event, where there was a possible clash between his supporters and those allied to DP Ruto, which would have painted a bad picture of the Jubilee Party and the government at large.

The Star reports that Murang’a Governor Mwangi Iria, Area MP Mary Waithera, Senator Irungu and MP Ndindi Nyoro had already arrived to receive the President before the ‘great’ disappointment.

Others were Wangari Mwaniki (Kigumi), Peter Kimari (Mathioya), Mary Waithera (Maragua), Muturi Kigano (Kangema), Joseph Nduati (Gatanga, Isaac Mwaura (Nominated, Peter Weru (Mathira) and Water PS Joseph Irungu.

The President and his deputy hold different views on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) with the DP and his allied Tanga Tanga members in the Mount Kenya region opposing the alleged proposal to create a parliamentary system that will reintroduce the post of Prime Minister.

BBI was born after the March 9, 2018, “Handshake” between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

The DP has in the past dismissed calls for a referendum to change the constitution to accommodate BBI’s proposals — expansion of government.

In February, during an address at Chatham House, London, Ruto instead proposed for the creation and the recognition of official opposition in parliament.

“I have heard some suggestions, even by opposition leaders, that the National Executive should be expanded to include a prime minister as well as two deputies, as a means of addressing the winner takes all challenge. I don’t know how that is supposed to be achieved because this suggestion has two problems.

“It does not resolve the problem which is that we need a functional constitutional opposition. Secondly, if the position is created, it would still be taken by the winning party so it doesn’t solve the problem,” said Ruto.

The delay of the BBI report has left many speculating on its contents as it was expected to be handed to the President early this month.

The BBI Task Force joint secretaries Martin Kimani and Paul Mwangi had announced that the report was ready and all they were waiting for was an opportune time to deliver it to the President.

