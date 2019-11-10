Police Launch Manhunt For Robbers Caught On Camera Shooting Man At A Kasarani Shop [Video]

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched a manhunt for two young men who shot and injured a customer after an attempted robbery in Kasarani area, Nairobi.

A CCTV footage seen by Kahawa Tungu dated November 5, 2019, revealed details of the bizarre incident.

The victim identified as Richard Muema had gone to the shop to purchase some goods at around 10 pm when the two men stormed the shop and one of them brandished a gun forcing the customer to lie down.

The robbers then shifted the focus to the shopkeeper who out of fear started screaming for help.

Seeing that he might be killed after the robbery, Muema got on his feet and attempted to wrestle one of the men holding a pistol.

Unfortunately, he got overwhelmed after the man opened fire.

He decide to flee as the robber followed him while shooting continuously.

Reports indicate Muema suffered eight bullet wounds and was left for dead.

Good Samaritans came to his aid and rushed him to Kenyatta National Hospital where he underwent surgery to remove the bullets from his body. He is yet to be discharged.

The shopkeeper is also said to have been shot two times on the neck during the incident.

The police on Saturday night, after the video went viral, confirmed that investigations are ongoing to bring the robbers to book.

They also called on the public to volunteer information that might help with investigations.

Good evening @ItsMutai. Thank you for sharing this with us. Detectives have already commenced investigations into this matter with the ultimate aim of bringing all those involved to book. Any person with any information about their IDENTITY can contact #DCI Kasarani or DM us. https://t.co/3vO0TQu5vp — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 9, 2019

Watch full CCTV footage here:

