Kirinyaga Man Commits Suicide In Church

A 26-year-old man today was found dead in Catholic Church compound in Kirinyaga forcing the service to be stopped.

The body of the youngster was found by one of the worshipers at Nyangati St. John Catholic church in Kutus, who in turn alerted the church authorities.

The deceased was identified as Dennis Bundi, but the church through its chairman Mr Michael Gichinga said that they were not able to immediately know the reason behind the man’s suicide.

The body was taken away by police officers from Wang’uru Police Station.

