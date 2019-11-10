Ex-K24 TV Host Kalekye Mumo Hospitalised

Media personality Kalekye Mumo was recently admitted to hospital and is yet to be discharged.

The former K24 TV host shared a short video of herself in her hospital room clad in a hospital gown, revealing that she has been ailing for the past few days and was longing to be home.

“Super homesick aki…. is they just let me go home?” she posted.

Super home sick aki…. is they just let me go home? pic.twitter.com/UpdWgWbHOL — Kalekye Mumo (@KalekyeMumo) November 9, 2019

Without disclosing details of what is ailing her, she revealed that the sickness was the cause of her absence on social media.

Read: Kalekye Mumo Still Praying For “Mr Right” As She Quits K24

“I have been under the weather and I know you have been wondering why I have been quiet. When you are sick, you are sick,” Kalekye said.

Kalekye asked her fans to pray for.

“We fall, we break, we fail, but then we rise, we heal, we overcome ✨ Praying for healing over everyone who needs it, me included 💕 ,” she wrote.

The sassy presenter announced her exit from K24 TV where she was hosting Talk Central show in April this year. She later unveiled her own show dubbed Kalekye Mumo Live and Uncut.

Before joining K24, Kalekye was a radio presenter at Kiss 100 where she had worked for 10 years.

Read Also: Betty Kyallo Splits Up With Bestie Susan Kaittany, Has Her Arrested

In 2017, she opened up on her journey to cutting at least 40Kgs in just eight months.

During her 40th birthday, she narrated that her doctor had warned her of health complications if she didn’t shed off some weight.

“My doctor said if I don’t lose this weight, I could get a blood clot. He said what was happening me was a sign of something bad happening in my life. That is when I took the issue seriously,” she said during the party christened My Little Secrets.

“I have never wanted to be thin as I am that plus-size celebrity model in Kenya. I didn’t do this to get thin and it is not that I want to be all hippy. It is not my thing,” she remarked.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu