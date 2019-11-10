Two Killed, 10 Others Injured After Grisly Crash On Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

Two people died on Sunday morning and 10 others left with serious injuries after a 14-seater matatu collided with a lorry at Kapiti area on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

Reports indicate the matatu driver was trying to overtake another vehicle when he collided with the oncoming lorry.

However, a section of residents stated that the accident occurred after the driver of the lorry was forced to come to an abrupt stop by traffic officers. He is said to have lost control of the vehicle before ramming into the matatu.

The accident caused a major traffic snarl-up on the busy road as angry residents barricaded the road with stones forcing the traffic officers to flee the scene.

Machakos County Emergency Services Director David Mwongela confirmed the incident saying that the injured were rushed to Machakos Level Five Hospital.

In a separate incident today, one person died and 32 others injured after a bus they were travelling in rammed into a trailer at Salama town on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

Police have launched a manhunt for the bus driver who fled the scene after the accident.

