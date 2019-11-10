YouTube Forced To Delete Ethic’s Controversial “Tarimbo” Video After Ezekiel Mutua’s Reaction

Controversial “Tarimbo” video by Ethic Entertainment has been removed from YouTube.

Recently, the boy group was on the receiving end of the Kenyans wrath over the release of the song many believed was promoting violence against women.

“Tarimbo” lyrics basically talk about having carnal knowledge with a woman without her consent hence the backlash it received.

Kenya Films of Classification Board (KFCB) boss Ezekiel Mutua yesterday confirmed that the video platform owned by Giant tech company Google had finally pulled down the video.

“Tarimbo is now totally deleted from YouTube and the channel owner served first warning. After a third violation, the channel will be totally deactivated. We thank Google for supporting our efforts to clean the digital space and make it safe for children, ” elated Mutua said.

A fortnight ago, Mutua, who has earned the title “moral” cop, expressed his disapproval of the song. He stated that he had contacted Google to have the video removed from Youtube and even called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to have the artistes put behind bars.

“The DCI should arrest the entire bunch of musicians called Ethic, under Article 33, for going beyond the prescribed delimitations on freedom of expression by advocating for violence against women, ” he said.

In his last week update, Mutua noted that the song had been made unavailable to Youtube users with restricted mode turned on.

“Google has facilitated a mechanism to protect kids from such unpalatable content as long as the restriction mechanism is activated. The Board shall be vigilant to ensure this kind unpalatable content is not accessed by children, ” he said.

Ethic also apologised over the content of the song saying the song was not meant to propagate violence against a certain audience, specifically the female audience.

“It has come to our attention that our latest single ‘Tarimbo’ has stirred up mixed reactions and elicited various negative interpretations from different quarters. As recording artists, it is our sole duty to entertain our fans and NOT deploy our content to propagate hate against any person, most importantly women,” their statement read in part.

The group comprising of four males, Zilla, Seska, Swat and Rekless came to the limelight after releasing a controversial hit song ‘Lamba Lolo”.

Mutua has urged parents to help the government protect children from immoral content produced by selfish individuals.

He highlighted the 10 over 10 show aired on Friday by Citizen TV saying Kenyans should boycott the station in a bid to have it shelve the program.

“Soon such filth like 10/10 will also be off air and those using such channels to corrupt the morals of our children will have their recompense here and in the life to come!” he added.

“We urge parents and responsible adults to support our campaigns to protect children from exposure to harmful content and to monitor what kids are watching during the holidays.”

