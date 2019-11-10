in NEWS, POLITICS

Garissa Woman Rep Anab Subow In Trouble With #KOT Over ‘Uncircumcised Raila’ Remark

Ms Subow is heard in a video that has gone viral referring to Raila as a devil who is not circumcised.

189 Views

Garissa Woman Representative Anab Subow [Photo/Courtesy]

Garissa Woman Representative Anab Subow was on Sunday on the receiving end of Kenyans wrath over her recent remarks on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Ms Subow is heard in a video that has gone viral referring to Raila as a devil who is not circumcised.

“Shetani ashindwee……..na huyu mzee anaitwa baba, sijui ni baba ya nani. Huyu mzee ni mkubwa hata hajatahirishwa. Yeye ni baba lakini aende Bondo akatahirishwe kwanza. Kwani yeye ni nani, mbona hazeeki,” said Ms Subow on Saturday.

Loosely translated, “Rebuke the devil…this old man called Baba [father], I don’t know whose father. This uncircumcised old man should go back to Bondo and be circumcised first. Why is he not ageing.”

She added, Anasema Kibra ni yake, but sisi tunajua Kibra ni ya wakenya…..sio bedroom yake. Tutampeleka Bondo aende azeeke akufie huko.”

Read: Family Seeks Justice For Man Run Over By Car In Kibra MP-Elect Imran Okoth’s Campaign Convoy

Loosely translated, “He claims Kibra is his, but we know that Kibra is not his bedroom. We shall retire him to Bondo, so that he can go and die there.”

She was reacting to recent violence meted at Jubilee leaders and their supporters in the recent Kibra by-election.

The lawmaker, who is eight months pregnant, was among a number of leaders including Kimilili MP Didmas Barasa who were roughed up by goons alleged to be supporters of ODM while in the company of Dagoretti North lawmaker Simba Arati.

She joined a list of other Jubilee leaders who have condemned the violence including Deputy President William Ruto, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwalwe and Barasa. The leaders called on ODM to apologise.

Read Also: Disband Your Militia For Handshake’s Sake – Ruto To Raila

The woman rep’s remarks faced a backlash on social media. With many accusing her of disrespecting the AU envoy.

Kenyans on Twitter, popularly known as KOT, called on her to retract her distasteful remarks.

Suba North MP Mille Odhiambo criticized the lawmaker saying it was unfortunate that she uttered the words yet she has never contributed anything on the floor of parliament.

“There is a woman who has abused Hon Raila Odinga calling him “shetani” and asking him to go and get circumcised. I thought she was an MCA but was shocked to learn she is the Women Rep of Garrisa County. I have never heard her represent the great people of Garrisa in parliament,” she wrote.

Read Also: Disband Your Militia For Handshake’s Sake – Ruto To Raila

Millie echoed the same words while speaking at DC grounds in Kibra on Sunday during a thanksgiving ceremony following ODM’s Imran Okoth win.

Others said the woman rep’s conduct was against the Muslim culture.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Wycliffe

Written by Wycliffe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Kirinyaga Man Commits Suicide In Church

Yikpe Show As Gor Mahia Thump Rivals Leopards 4-1 In Mashemeji Derby