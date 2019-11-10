Disband Your Militia For Handshake’s Sake – Ruto To Raila

Deputy President William Ruto has insinuated of the existence of a militia group operated by ODM leader Raila Odinga, meant to cause chaos during elections.

In a tweet this morning, Ruto accused ODM of being perpetrators of violence, especially in the recently concluded Kibra by-election that was won by ODM candidate Imran Okoth.

In his tweet, Ruto hinted that the famous handshake might not survive, if Raila does not disband the alleged militia.

“President Kenyatta & I decided that PEV that had become synonymous with elections since 1992 MUST come to an END and it did.Tinga MUST bring Odm’s primitive & retrogresive signature culture of violence/ chaos to an END& disband baba’s militia to show their commitment to handshake,” tweeted Ruto.



During the by-election, violence was witnessed in some parts, with Jubilee-affiliated politicians being chased away from Kibra for alleged voter bribery.

Okoth won the seat after garnering 24,636 votes with Jubilee’s MacDonald Mariga coming second with 11,280 votes.

Some 41,984 out of the 118,658 registered voters turned up to cast their ballots in the by-election which recorded 35.38 per cent turnout.

It is alleged that most voters from certain communities, perceived to be Mariga supporters, were barred from voting, allegations Kahawa Tungu could not independently verify.

However, in videos doing rounds in the interwebs, former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, Kabete MP Kimani Ichung’wa, Langata’s Nixon Korir and Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie were seen being chased away and violence meted upon them by goons believed to be ODM supporters.

The ODM party today will be holding a thanks giving ceremony at DC Grounds, Kibra.

