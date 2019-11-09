Shujaa Humble Uganda 31-0 To Qualify For 2020 Olympics

Shujaa have qualified for the 2020 Olympics in Japan!

The Kenya men’s rugby sevens team humbled neighbours Uganda 31-0 in the final of the Africa Men’s Sevens in South Africa to book the direct ticket.

Shujaa join their women counterparts, the Lionesses, who won the women’s version of the championship, in the global event.

Uganda will have another chance at qualifying in the repachage tournament in June next year.

The win was a sweet revenge for Kenya, who lost to Uganda in the 2018 final.

