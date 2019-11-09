DP Ruto Claims ODM Succeeded In Kibra After Raila Unleashed Militia

The Deputy President William Ruto has gone ham on the victorious win by ODM’s Imran Okoth in Kibra, stating that it was chaotic.

On the headlines of a local daily today, the headlines states”Raila Planted Spies in Ruto Kibra Campaign Team.”

The DP posted a picture of the daily through his Twitter page, bashing the contents of the publication and stating that the only strategy that Raila Odinga and his party used was violence, chaos and terror.

“The ONLY strategy and structure Tinga’s party had which largely succeeded was,violence, chaos,mayhem & terror meted out by organized baba’s militia the same instruments used by terrorists organizations including outlawed groups. How sad they have learnt nothing from handshake!” read the tweet.

The ONLY strategy and structure Tinga's party had which largely succeeded was,violence, chaos,mayhem & terror meted out by organized baba's militia the same instruments used by terrorists organizations including outlawed groups. How sad they have learnt nothing from handshake! pic.twitter.com/5jQ1vhQpf1 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 9, 2019

The tweet comes a day after the DP sent a congratulatory message to ODM’s Imran Okoth, with warning that they had already garnered enough votes and it was only a matter of time before they take over the ‘bedroom’.

A few hours after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) issued Imran Okoth with the winning certificate, Ruto did not shy away to express his interests in the region in the near future.

He stated, “Pongezi Benard Okoth for Kibra. Congrats Mariga, Team Jubilee & supporters for daring the so-called ‘bedroom’, braving the chaos/violence, to double our vote from 12%(2017) to 26% now. Our competitors came down 78% (2017) to 52%.”

He added that the ODM party had retained the seat while the Jubilee had served notice.

Pongezi Benard Okoth for Kibra. Congrats Mariga, Team Jubilee & supporters for daring the so called 'bedroom', braving the chaos/violence, to double our vote from 12%(2017) to 26% now. Our competitors came down 78% (2017) to 52%. They retained the seat we have served notice. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 8, 2019

Through the twitter post, Ruto alluded that the ODM’s victory was due to the violence castigated against Jubilee supporters that prevented them from taking part in the voting exercise.

Additionally, he mentioned that Odinga used outlawed groups and militia terrorists as instruments to met violence against innocent supporters whose role was only to exercise their democratic right.

Imran was declared the winner of the poll after garnering 24,636 votes with Mariga, his closest rival, coming in second with 11,230 votes and conceding defeat.

Eliud Owalo of Amani National Congress (ANC) came third with 5,275 votes followed by Khamisi Butichi of Ford Kenya with 260 votes. The race had attracted 24 candidates. The rest of the candidates managed less than 200 votes.

