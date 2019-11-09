Nyeri MP Ngunjiri Wambugu Cries Foul In Promised Ruring’u Stadium, Claims Sh106 Million Spent With No Results

Nyeri town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu has cried foul in the promised Ruring’u stadium by the Jubilee government.

Wambugu claims that allegedly, so far Sh106 million has been spent yet the state of the stadium is wanting as no development has been witnessed.

Taking to his twitter account, the Nyeri town lawmaker lamented over the poor state of the stadium, with attached pictures indicating the menace created by the Jubilee government.

“Apparently 106M has been spent on Ruringu stadium so far! 320M needed to build our stadium. This means that on the ground we should see close to 1/3 of work required. But in the literal sense, GROUND NI DIFFERENT … SANA!!!,” read the tweet.

106M SPENT IN RURING’U STADIUM Apparently 106M has been spent on Ruringu stadium so far! 320M needed to build our stadium. This means that on the ground we should see close to 1/3 of work required. But in the literal sense, GROUND NI DIFFERENT … SANA!!!#Kitaeleweka pic.twitter.com/wprh9TWifN — Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu (@ngunjiriwambugu) November 8, 2019

According to Wambugu, the total estimated cost for the stadium was Sh320 million, and with the claims that so far Sh160 million has been spent, hence a third of it should have been completed.

However, the stadium is still covered in mud, with no sight of a contractor nor any development indicating progress in the project.

In seeking re-election for the second term, the Jubilee government headed by Uhuruto in their manifesto promised to construct four more stadia, in addition to the other five that had been promised when they took over power in 2013.

Speaking during the unveiling of the Jubilee Party Manifesto at Kasarani Stadium on June 26, 2017, the Deputy President William Ruto explained why the initial five stadia were yet to be completed, adding that they had added four more to the project that would be completed by 2020.

“As we talk today, I know many people are saying we made pre-election promises in 2013 that we have not actualized them. But in six months’ time, the stadium in Wote will be complete, in three month’s time the stadium in Chuka will be complete, in three month’s time the stadium in Moyale will be complete, in six month’s time the stadium in Kamarini-West Pokot will be complete, in a couple of months the stadium in Eldoret will be complete,” pledged Deputy President William Ruto.

The Jubilee government is almost half into the second term of their 10 year tenure, but so far no progress has been witnessed, rather the funds set aside for the projects have been embezzled with the Deputy President and William Ruto not co-existing as brothers in matching attires as before.

The post by Nyeri Town lawmaker has solicited mixed reactions, with majority of Kenyans complaining of the foul play as well as pledging to make better decisions relating to governance in the near future.

Additionally, some regretted to have voted twice, after the election nullification to bring back the uhuruto duo, a move that has messed up the country’s economy beyond repair.

Moses Mbogo said, ” The stadium is even worse that they left it. We were seriously played.”

Another stated, “Thanks Mheshimiwa for exposing this corruption. The question is when are you going to be deliberate and resolve this issue of concern to the people of Nyeri,” said Joe.

The country is currently faced by huge corruption scandals, with standards of living increased and not affordable for the common people.

Meanwhile, legislatures and their families are engrossed in huge corruption deals, embezzling public funds at the expense of tax payers.

