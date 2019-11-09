Maina Kamanda Takes Swipe At DP Ruto Following Kibra Loss

Jubilee nominated MP Maina Kamanda shamed Deputy President William Ruto following the Kibra by-election loss.

In a clip doing rounds on the interwebs, the former Starehe legislator accused the DP of forcing his stooges on the people of Nairobi as he did McDonald Mariga on the Kibra residents.

Flanked by ODM leaders including Edwin Sifuna, Kamanda said the Kibra people were right to shame the DP even after spending a lot of money during the campaign period.

“Kibra people have made the handshake team proud because we know the amount of money that was poured in Kibra and the people have rejected that money,” he alleged.

“He planted all his stooges everywhere, all these boys you see here in Nairobi they were all planted and come to the next election they will all be sent home,” Kamanda continued.

He also mentioned that Ruto’s plan was to defeat the March 9 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

The legislator sounded a warning to Ruto’s allies who won during the 2017 general elections. According to Kamanda, the DP is to blame for the terrible state that the capital city is in.

“Just imagine if you give Ruto another chance to mess Nairobi, we would be done. this is the time we are telling him kwaheri (goodbye) with your politics, you would control us in Nairobi. You found us here and we will not allow you to mess Nairobi,” he said.

After the Kibra loss, Ruto called out Jubilee party members who backed ODM’s Imran Okoth instead of Mariga.

These leaders, he said, betrayed the party and its party leader Kenyatta who endorsed Mariga at State House.

“Thank you all our leaders and members for standing firm with Mariga our JUBILEE candidate. We have demonstrated unprecedented resolve in the face of many odds to proudly double our % presence in territory otherwise considered no-go and shaming those who betrayed our leader and party.”

Kamanda, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi, and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria are some of the Jubilee party leader that drummed up support for the opposition candidate.

