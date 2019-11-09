in NEWS

KEBS Bans Sale, Manufacture Of Dola, Four Other Maize Flour Brands Over Aflatoxin

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KeBS) on Saturday banned the sale and manufacture of five maize flour brands.

In a statement, KeBS asked Dola, 210, Jembe, Starehe and Kifaru maize flour manufacturers to withdraw the product from the market over high aflatoxin levels.

“The respective permits have been suspended and the manufacturers instructed to discontinue manufacturing or offering for sale the affected maize meal products.

“Additionally, the manufacturers are required to recall all the substandard maize meal products from the market and institute corrective actions,” the statement read in part.

KEBS has also urged supermarkets countrywide to pull the said products off their shelves.

“KEBS has also seized a number of these products and has instructed supermarkets countrywide to remove the same from their shelves,” the statement continued.

Adding: “The affected manufacturers will therefore be required to institute corrective actions whose effectiveness shall be confirmed by KEBS before the suspension of permits is lifted.”

Members of the public have also been urged to be on the look out and “inform KEBS upon encountering any products suspected to be substandard.”

Maize flour, dolaEarlier on in the week, KEBS recalled seven peanut butter brands; Zesta, Nuteez, Supa Meal, Sue’s Naturals, Nutty by Nature, Fressy and True Nuts, found to contain high levels of aflatoxin.

“The companies manufacturing them have been instructed to discontinue, recall all the substandard products as well as institute corrective actions,” it said.

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

