Rapper Juliani Opens Up About Break Up With Actress Brenda Wairimu

Their break up might have shocked many but their dating life, surprised many as well.

Hip hop artiste Juliani dated actress Brenda Wairimu for almost a decade and with it came a daughter.

Speaking to Betty Kyallo during Up Close with Betty, the Hela artiste opined that he and Brenda ended things two years ago.

“We have not been together for nearly two years. She is a great mother [to our daughter]. She is a good human being. She has done a great job in raising our child. Brenda is a very understanding person,” the contemporary rapper said.

Being apart means that they have to co-parent which sometimes complicates relationships. While it might not be a walk in the park, Juliani said he tries to spend as much time as he can with their four year old daughter.

“I spend time with my daughter often. Like recently, I spent four days with her. Brenda Wairimu is open to co-parenting, and she has really been supportive on that front. She always advises I spend more time with the girl.”

Asked if he is seeing someone, the rapper said that he is not looking to get into a romantic relationship but hopes to eventually be with someone and impact their lives, positively.

“I am not planning to get into a relationship anytime soon. I do not need to be loved romantically now. In my next relationship, I would focus on positively impacting my partner such that even if we do not end up together, she would have acquired positive attributes from me,” Juliani who mentors young artistes told Betty.

He also advised the youth looking to settle down, to thoroughly evaluate their significant other before exchanging nuptials.

“Factors to consider in a partner are around three or five. Most times, people tend to focus on only one and ignore the others. I would advise one to be alert and look out for all the factors that shape how a relationship will end,” he advised.

In a recent interview with the Pulser, the Monica actress said that the dating world has proved difficult and is still trying to learn the ropes.

“Being single is well… different. I was in a serious relationship for 8 years, if not more. I’m slowly learning to date again but not sure when I will be ready for something serious. I have not been on a date lately,” she said.

She and Juliani had in 2017 taken a break from the relationship, made up and finally ended things again.

