Didmus Barasa Criticizes Police, Matiang’i For Ignoring Violent Incident Instigated By Arati

Kimilili MP was attacked on Thursday in Kibra

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa. / Courtesy

Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) want Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati arrested for allegedly inciting violence against Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa.

The incident took place on Thursday during the hotly contested Kibra by-election.

In a video doing rounds on the interwebs, the ODM MP threatened to have the Jubilee party MP thrown out of Kibra.

Arati walked up to Barasa, shook his hand and is then heard saying, “Usiongee mbaya, unataka ukimbizwe saa hizi? Leo mtakimbizwa. I can decide mkimbizwe saa hizi!”

A perplexed Kimilili legislator replied, “Sisi we are friends, we are colleagues.”

Moments later unidentified individuals pounced on Barasa. They started with snatching his hat and then proceeded to rough him up.

The goons then turned to a woman leader, Rehema Jaldesa who was shielded by Arati.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria while speaking on the matter said, Arati’s actions were “dispecable.”

Barasa has also condemned the police for keeping mum on the issue.

“Since the @DCI_Kenya,@DPPS_KE and @IG_NPS have remained mum over the violence meted against me by @SimbaArati and the international slayqueen @Hon_FatumaGedi, this inaction represents a vote of confidence to the goonism by @InteriorKE,” he wrote on Twitter.

He has also invited 500 individuals to send applications to join his team, for jobs they will be well rewarded.

“Its on this basis that I invite applications for recruitment of 500 persons to join my team,those with certificate of good conduct will be disqualified. Training commences imediately. An attractive commission and retainer will be offered to successful applicants,” he added.

Here are some comments:

 

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

