Over 50 Mobile Phones Confiscated, 60 Arrested In Bid To Curb Exam Cheating – CS Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha has declared war on examinations cheating across the country.

Magoha stated that the Education Ministry had put up stringent measures to ensure examination cheating is curbed, with those caught in the act expected to suffer serious consequences.

Speaking yesterday at St Georges Girls’ Secondary School in Nairobi Mogoha stated that so far 60 people had been arrested and 50 phones seized in examination centers across the country, as they were used to cheat in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

He added that the cheating stunts have called for more thorough frisking before the examinations in a bid to ensure no illegal materials pave way into the examination rooms.

“As a Ministry, we are proud of how the examinations have so far progressed. In 99.9 per cent of the centres, examination officials have meticulously enforced the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) regulations that are meant to ensure delivery of a credible examination,” said Magoha.

He added, “I must report that much as we celebrate the near end to the traditional forms of cheating, we are also disappointed that some unscrupulous people, mainly in private centres, are going to great heights to invent new tricks meant to beat our formidable measures and as government we must reevaluate the administration of examinations to private candidates.”

KCSE examinations commenced on November 4, and are expected to run until November 27 where all candidates will be cleared and await the marking and final submission of results.

Within the period, the Education CS stated that majority of the private schools and examination centers were responsible for massive cheating claims as compared to the public sectors.

So far, some candidates have already been arrested and others arraigned and charged in court.

Teachers, invigilators and school heads who were reported to be involved in aiding exam irregularities were given strict warnings, with others suspended and handed disciplinary measures.

