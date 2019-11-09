in SPORTS

2020 Olympics Qualifiers – Shujaa Book Uganda In Final

Shujaa
Shujaa7s in Australia/courtesy

Kenya men’s rugby sevens team, the Shujaa, will face Uganda in the final of the Africa Men’s Sevens in South Africa.

The tournament which started yesterday serves as the 2020 Olympics qualifiers with the winner booking a direct ticket to the global event.

Kenya and Uganda met earlier this morning in the final Group B match with Shujaa wining comfortably.

In the semis, Kenya brushed off Madagascar scare, thumping them 40-14. The Islanders were the first to cross the whitewash.

In the other semis, defending champions Uganda beat Zimbabwe 21-12 to reach their second final on the bounce.

It will be a repeat of the 2018 final in which Kenya lost to Uganda. However, Kenya did not present their strong team then like now.

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

