Turn.io’s Machine Learning Partner with Mintor to Power South Africa Youth Employment

Turn.io, the recently launched behaviour change chat product, has partnered with Mintor, to scale their youth employment platform.

The partnership will help Mintor increase its ability to meet the needs of both young jobseekers and businesses looking for entry-level talent. Already established through Mintor’s online offering, this service is now being amplified by Turn.io’s chat platform which uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) to enable conversations through WhatsApp and Android Messages.

Based in South Africa, Mintor is a social enterprise that is seeking to tackle global youth unemployment. Focusing the unemployment lens on South Africa: according to Stats SA figures, 4 in every 10 young people in the South African labour force did not have a job in the first quarter of 2019, equating to an unemployment rate within this group of 39,6%.

Against the backdrop of this crisis, Mintor was built as a chat-based recruitment platform to help unemployed youth easily access career opportunities – and businesses find the right entry-level talent.

The most effective way of demonstrating the impact of Mintor’s solution is to look at one of its jobseekers – Sbonelo Mkhize. Sbonelo, who resides in a small Kwazulu Natal town, dropped out of Media studies due to lack of funding and almost gave up on applying for jobs as it simply became unaffordable.

Sbonelo registered with Mintor and by simply chatting on WhatsApp, Sbonelo received a professional CV, endorsement for his employable skills and was able to apply for opportunities right there from his small hometown. Within a few weeks, Sbonelo secured a sales internship at a premium dealership and finally regained hope for his future.

Like Sbonelo, millions of the world’s youth have become despondent, paying on average $75/pm to look for work. Even if they can afford this cost – and have job-ready skills – many still miss out on opportunities as recruiters simply can’t spot them among the crowd of applicants. Mintor’s chat-platform connects the dots and recommends best-fit matches for sustainable youth development and business growth – the best part being the quick and easy process for both job seekers and businesses.

With its new chat facility powered by Turn.io, Mintor also looks to enhance its social impact. In the last two years, the job matchmaking platform has supported over 7,500 youth with CV building, skill endorsements and job applications of which more than a thousand have been placed directly by Mintor into entry-level career opportunities. 85% of Mintor’s placed candidates have remained in their positions for longer than a year as a result of the platform’s unique sourcing and screening techniques.

According to Mintor, this is above the industry average of 45%. This has already seen Mintor recognised with awards and nominations: the social enterprise was named the Silicon Cape Startup Competition Winner in 2015 and was part of the SAB Foundation Social Impact Awards in 2018.

