Swahili Singing South African Rapper Sho Madjozi Elated After Finally Meeting John Cena [Video]

WWE Superstar John Cena has sent the internet into a frenzy after he surprised South African hip hop star Sho Madjozi during the Kelly Clarkson Show last night.

The 27-year-old, whose real name is Maya Christinah, appeared in the show to talk about her music career, life in South Africa, and of course her hit song “John Cena” that made her a household name in the United States of America.

In the song which she released in August this year, Madjozi raps in fluent Swahili.

The song’s popularity attracted the attention of the Holly wood star who is her big fan. The two had, however, not met before.

Fast forward to yesterday’s show, Kelly Clarkson, during the interview, told Madjozi that they were not able to get Cena to their studios but she was glad that he was watching it from “elsewhere”.

Little did she know that the “elsewhere” Clarkson was talking about was actually backstage of the studios.

The host then invited her to perform the popular song only to be surprised when Cena joined her on stage.

She screamed out of amusement and for seconds couldn’t believe that she was actually sharing a stage with Cena.

The two later shared a tight hug amid applause from the audience.

Sho Madjozi gained popularity in Kenya after she released one of her big hits “Huku” in March last year.

She recently became the fourth South African artiste to win a B.E.T award for Best New International Act and the superstar made history as the first female South African artiste to win a BET.

Madjozi’s mother is an African while her father is of European descent.

She got to learn most of the Swahili she uses in her songs during trips she made with her father to Tanzania where he worked for the charitable organisation Oxfam. She also studied in a Tanzanian college.

