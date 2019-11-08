2020 Olympics Qualifiers – Shujaa Whitewash Senegal 50-0

Shujaa hammered Senegal 50-0 in their first Group B match of the on going Africa Men’s Sevens tournament in South Africa.

The national men’s team beat Ivory Coast 36-7 in the pre-group encounter early Friday morning.

Shujaa was then booked in Group B alongside Senegal, neighbours Uganda and Namibia.

They made light work of Senegal, whitewashing them 50-0. Shujaa will close the day with a match against Namibia before finishing the group matches against Uganda on Saturday.

We're in Pool B of the #AfricaRugby7s alongside Uganda, Namibia and Senegal. Friday 8th Nov.

2:49PM: #Shujaa vs Senegal

5:31PM: #Shujaa vs Namibia Saturday 9th Nov

11:50AM: #Shujaa vs Uganda Times in EAT. pic.twitter.com/qSH2nHVdsV — #Shujaa (@KenyaSevens) November 8, 2019

The tournament acts as the 2020 Olympics qualifiers with the winner booking a direct ticket to the global event to be hosted by Japan.

