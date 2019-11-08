in SPORTS

2020 Olympics Qualifiers – Shujaa Whitewash Senegal 50-0

Shujaa Beat Senegal In Africa Men’s Sevens

119 Views

shujaa beat senegal
[Courtesy]

Shujaa hammered Senegal 50-0 in their first Group B match of the on going Africa Men’s Sevens tournament in South Africa.

The national men’s team beat Ivory Coast 36-7 in the pre-group encounter early Friday morning.

Shujaa was then booked in Group B alongside Senegal, neighbours Uganda and Namibia.

They made light work of Senegal, whitewashing them 50-0. Shujaa will close the day with a match against Namibia before finishing the group matches against Uganda on Saturday.

The tournament acts as the 2020 Olympics qualifiers with the winner booking a direct ticket to the global event to be hosted by Japan.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

dci kinoti receives equipment crack phone passwords

DCI Kinoti Acquires New Equipment To Crack Phone Passwords In War Against Crime
citizen_TV_logo

More Talent Set To Leave Citizen TV As Bad Blood Persists Between Top Editors