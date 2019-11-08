Shujaa Ease Past Ivory Coast In Olympics Qualifiers Opener

Kenya rugby sevens team, Shujaa, beat Ivory Coast 36-7 in the Africa Men’s Sevens tournament in South Africa on Friday morning.

Kenya will play Morocco in their next match at 2.49pm Kenyan time.

The matches can be streamed LIVE online on this website https://livestream.com/accounts/1043772/events/8882386

The annual championship serves as the qualifiers for the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

The winner will book a direct ticket to the global event with the runners-up getting another stab at qualification in the repechage tournament in June next year.

Hosts South Africa are not taking part in the qualifiers as they have already booked a place due to their high ranking.

