Shujaa Ease Past Ivory Coast In Olympics Qualifiers Opener

Kenya rugby sevens team, Shujaa, beat Ivory Coast 36-7 in the Africa Men’s Sevens tournament in South Africa on Friday morning.
FT scores#Shujaa 36 – Ivory Coast 7#Africa7s pic.twitter.com/pCxcV5Kyho
— #Shujaa (@KenyaSevens) November 8, 2019
Kenya will play Morocco in their next match at 2.49pm Kenyan time.
The matches can be streamed LIVE online on this website https://livestream.com/accounts/1043772/events/8882386
The annual championship serves as the qualifiers for the 2020 Olympics in Japan.
The winner will book a direct ticket to the global event with the runners-up getting another stab at qualification in the repechage tournament in June next year.
Hosts South Africa are not taking part in the qualifiers as they have already booked a place due to their high ranking.
