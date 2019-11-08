in NEWS

2 Police Officers Shot Dead In Dandora After Ambush By Gangsters

The killers stole the officers’ guns, radio calls and mobile phones.

Two police officers were on Friday morning shot dead by suspected gangsters near Saika Dandora bridge, Nairobi.

Reports indicate that the two police constables, attached to Obama Police post, were on patrol Mwenyenge when they were ambushed and fatally shot at around 4am.

“One police officer was shot on the chest and the other on the head,” a police officer intimated.

The incident was confirmed by Nairobi Police boss Philip Ndolo.

Wycliffe

Written by Wycliffe

