Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho Admitted At Mombasa Hospital

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has been admitted at the Mombasa Hospital. He has been diagnosed with malaria.

According to his Communications Director, the County Boss checked himself in on Wednesday when he felt ill, upon check up, the doctors called for a close monitor of his health at the hospital.

His close allies have stated that the Governor had earlier complained of an endless flu that was weighing him down.

Former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo paid the county chief a visit. He is in the country for a Cities Development Forum at Vipingo, Kilifi county.

Earlier today, Friday November 8, the County boss took to his twitter account to congratulate the new Kibra MP elect, Imran Okoth who emerged the winner in the highly contested by-election.

Joho, who is the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party Leader applauded Imran Okoth for the emphatic win, adding that the win was a strong message to the competitors.

“Congratulations Hon Imran Okoth for the emphatic victory in the Kibra parliamentary by-election. This is a clear demonstration of maturity by Kibra electorate, who defied bribery and intimidation. The ODM party has once again sent a clear message to our competitors,” read the tweet.

Congratulations Hon. @ImranOkoth for the emphatic victory in the Kibra parliamentary by-election. This is a clear demonstration of maturity by Kibra electorate, who defied bribery and intimidation. @TheODMparty has once again sent a clear message to our competitors.#MbelePamoja pic.twitter.com/x33JRlrUTs — Governor Hassan Joho (@HassanAliJoho) November 8, 2019

Imran emerged the winner in the contested Kibra by-election where he garnered 24,636 votes, flooring 24 other candidates. Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga came a distant second with 11,230 votes.

Joho will be discharged later on today.

