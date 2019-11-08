Mariga Concedes Defeat In Kibra By-election, Congratulates Imran – Video

Jubilee Party candidate in the Kibra by-election McDonald Mariga has conceded after his ODM rival Bernard Okoth opened a huge gap in the vote tally.

In a video clip, Mr Mariga called Mr Okoth to congratulate him for his victory, saying that he was happy the the contest was peaceful.

“Hallo boss, ni Mariga. Nimepiga nikuambie congratulations. Race imekuwa poa, hatukupigana mahali popote tulikuwa pamoja. Niko ready hata kwa lunch…vile utataka, na pia support yoyote utataka kutoka kwangu, niko ready. After elections tutarudi ile life yetu ya mabeshte na kila kitu…Kabisa Sir,” Mariga said.

He also promised to support Imran after he is declared the winner.

<noscript><iframe class="youtube-player" type="text/html" width="662" height="373" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WHGclcLS3DQ?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent" allowfullscreen="true" style="border:0;"></noscript>

At the time of conceding, IEBC had counted votes from 40 out of 183 polling stations Mr Okoth garnering 4,988 votes while Imran had 2,106.

Currently, preliminary results from 123 out of 183 polling stations show that the ODM candidate is leading with 17,162 votes.

Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga is second with 6,839 votes while Mr Eliud Owalo of Amani National Congress is third after garnering 3,350 votes.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu