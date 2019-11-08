KQ In Trouble As Uganda Airlines Launches Direct Flights Between Entebbe and Mombasa

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) could soon run out of regional business, as the recently launched Uganda Airlines threatens to eat up the remaining ‘small’ market that is keeping it (KQ) afloat.

In what it termed as a move to boost tourism between Kenya and Uganda, Uganda Airlines said it is now launching a new direct route from Entebbe to Mombasa.

The maiden flight to Mombasa International Airport will be on November 11, with the airliner making three trips to Kenya’s second largest city every Monday, Friday and Sunday.

“We expect to make first flight on Monday next week with 76 passengers on board. We are working with different stakeholders including the Kenya Tourism Board, hoteliers and travelling agents to ensure the airline rules the skies,” Uganda Airlines sales manager in Kenya, Lenny Malasi said.

Initially, the route has been dominated by KQ, and the launch is set to eat up its market even as loss-making persists.

The return tickets will starting November 11 go for Ksh32, 610. We promised regional flights and this, we are delivering.

The return tickets will starting November 11 go for Ksh32, 610.