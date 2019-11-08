Khalwale Condemns Wetangula, Mudavadi For Mariga’s Loss In Kibra Race

The just concluded Kibra by-election was marred with voter bribery claims, low voter turnout and violence in some parts of the densely populated constituency.

ODM’s Bernard Imran Okoth was declared the winner after garnering 24, 636 votes beating 23 other candidates including Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga who managed 11, 230 votes.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale on the other hand reckons that Mariga was the favourite to win but his chances were spoiled by ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.

Read:

The bull fighter in a tweet said the two party leaders who hail from Western Kenya as does Mariga hindered him from winning the Kibra MP seat by fielding candidates of their own.

Owalo Eliud Okech, ANC candidate garnered 5, 275 votes and Ford Kenya’s Khamisi Butichi came in fourth with 260 votes.

According to Khalwale, Owalo and Butichi’s voters could have voted in favour of Mariga should they have backed out of the hotly contested race.

Read Also:

He also noted that women in support of the former Inter Milan footballer were restricted to their homes by alleged ODM goons.

In his opinion, Mariga who conceded defeat earlier on in the day could have won the seat that fell vacant following Ken Okoth’s death.

Congratulations @MarigaOfficial for this result.

1. @MusaliaMudavadi & @Wetangulam spoilt ua 5,275 & 260 votes respectively through their candidates

2. Thousands of ua would be female voters were scared off by those @TheODMparty goons.

U are the winner! pic.twitter.com/tNMkXUSFAw — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) November 8, 2019

Khalwale was also the butt of jokes after he was chased away from Kibra’s Laini Saba area. He was captured throwing stones at his assailants who attempted to run him out of the area.

Ha! Khalwale Has Found Life In The Shadow Of His Formerself! Very Phenomenal(NOT) #KibraDecides pic.twitter.com/zolKOK3dA6 — Nuri_Ismail (@Nuri52902888) November 7, 2019

How Boni Khalwale was thrown out of Kibra right on arrival#KibraDecides #KibraVotes #KibraPolls pic.twitter.com/zMnZHG7FHO — its ℙ𝕠𝕝𝕪𝕔𝕒𝕣𝕡 𝔼𝕥𝕪𝕒𝕟𝕘 (@polycarp_etyang) November 7, 2019

Sycophancy has reduced the medical doctor to street fighter. This is a career beyond salvation.😆Kibra will be held accountable for Redeeming Bony#BedroomBully pic.twitter.com/unvtSDmUmb — MheshimiwaKaka (@MheshimiwaKaka) November 7, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu