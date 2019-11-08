in POLITICS

Khalwale Condemns Wetangula, Mudavadi For Mariga’s Loss In Kibra Race

boni khalwale
Boni Khalwale, Former Kakamega Senator. [Courtesy]

The just concluded Kibra by-election was marred with voter bribery claims, low voter turnout and violence in some parts of the densely populated constituency.

ODM’s Bernard Imran Okoth was declared the winner after garnering 24, 636 votes beating 23 other candidates including Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga who managed 11, 230 votes.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale on the other hand reckons that Mariga was the favourite to win but his chances were spoiled by ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.

The bull fighter in a tweet said the two party leaders who hail from Western Kenya as does Mariga hindered him from winning the Kibra MP seat by fielding candidates of their own.

Owalo Eliud Okech, ANC candidate garnered 5, 275 votes and Ford Kenya’s Khamisi Butichi came in fourth with 260 votes.

According to Khalwale, Owalo and Butichi’s voters could have voted in favour of Mariga should they have backed out of the hotly contested race.

He also noted that women in support of the former Inter Milan footballer were restricted to their homes by alleged ODM goons.

In his opinion, Mariga who conceded defeat earlier on in the day could have won the seat that fell vacant following Ken Okoth’s death.

Khalwale was also the butt of jokes after he was chased away from Kibra’s Laini Saba area. He was captured throwing stones at his assailants who attempted to run him out of the area.

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

