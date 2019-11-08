Rappers Khaligraph, Octopizzo End Years Long Beef, Hang Out Together (Photos)

Kenya rappers and music entertainers Khaligraph Jones and Octopizzo seem to have buried their longtime beef after being captured hanging out together.

The two rappers have been engrossed in social media wrangles and rap battles, with each claiming to be the baddest for years, with neither stooping low to extend a “handshake” to the other.

In pictures captured during the week, the two were seen hanging out together, alongside musician Muthoni the Drummer queen in a Nairobi concert attended by other entertainers including Jua Cali.

The beef between the two rappers was triggered by social media users and fans after Khaligraph Jones attacked Octopizzo through subliminal messages in music and jab hints.

Octopizzo was unhappy and opted to retaliate, mocking the rapper and branding himself as King alluding that he was the best ever in the game.

In the earlier years of Khaligraph musical career, his American accent was dubbed as fake with fans booing him off the stage and criticizing his way of rap.

Their beef was extended to other upcoming rappers who looked up to them for mentor ship in the industry. For instance, some even created unnecessary beefs among themselves in retrospect to whom they supported or considered more powerful lyrically.

Octopizzo has also received backlash for allegedly being fake forcing him to take down some of his posts and even retract his statements.

In August 31, 2015, the rapper was blasted by an American singer and hip hop artist August Alsina after he denied having collaborated in a song with him

Octopizzo had claimed that the two had recorded a song, ‘This Could Be Us’ through his twitter in a bid to promote his then new song.

The American rapper’s management however denied, stating that,” The song “Could Be Us” by @OCTOPIZZO does not feature @AugustAlsina”. – Mgmt (sic).”

Octopizzo later retraced his statement saying that they were yet to work on a musical collaboration.

“I have not met August Alsina yet. My people send him my music and he loved it (sic). He then recorded the chorus and sent it to me,” said Octopizzo during an interview with a local publication, a day after he was blasted.

The new relationship has been embraced by majority of their fans, with hopes of getting a new collaborated song intensified.

