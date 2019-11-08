IEBC Declares Imran Okoth Kibra MP-Elect

Bernard Imran Okoth of the Orange Democratic Movement Party (ODM) is the MP-elect of the Kibra Constituency.

IEBC returning officer has declared the ODM candidate the validly elected MP for Kibra.

The Returning Officer for the Kibra MNA #Byelection2019 has declared ODM's Okoth Bernard Otieno as the validly elected MNA for Kibra Constituency after garnering 24,636 votes. Jubilee candidate MacDonald Mariga was second with 11,280 votes #talkwithIEBC pic.twitter.com/MHQ3moMMon — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) November 8, 2019

Okoth floored 24 candidates, garnering 24,636 votes with his closest rival, Jubilee Party’s McDonald Mariga coming in second with 11,230 votes.

Mariga has already conceded defeat.

Eliud Owalo of ANC) came third with 5,275 votes followed by Khamisi Butichi of Ford Kenya with 260 votes.

Anaciet Dorn (DP), Martin Andati (Modern Alliance Party), Felix Anditi (Independent), Ibrahim Kimorko (Roots Party), Kassim Abdul (The New Democrats) and Titus Mutinda (Republican Liberty Party) were also in the party.

Others include Fransco Ojiambo (Party of Democratic Unity), Shedrack Omondi, (Independent), Shem Ocharo (Munngano), Abraham Okoth (Independent) Hamida Musa (United Green Movement), Noah Migudo (Independent), Fransco Ojiambo (Party of Democratic Unity), Shedrack Omondi, (Independent), Shem Ocharo (Munngano), Abraham Okoth (Independent) Hamida Musa (United Green Movement) and Noah Migudo (Independent).

The seat fell vacant following the death of Ken Okoth who was the MP elected in 2017 on an ODM ticket.

