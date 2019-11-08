Harambee Starlets In Crucial Battle Against Zambia, Fans Allowed Free Entry Into Kasarani

Kenya women’s national team, the Harambee Starlets, face-off with Zambia’s Shepolopolo in a crucial 2020 Olympics qualifying first leg match at the Kasarani Stadium on Friday.

Match Day !

⚽ #HarambeeStarlets 🇰🇪 vs 🇿🇲 Zambia WNT

🏆 2020 Olympics Qualifier

🏟 MISC Kasarani

🗓 Today |Friday | November 8, 2019

⏰ 4 pm EAT

🎫 FREE ENTRY pic.twitter.com/wrb671bhmO — Football Kenya Federation (@Football_Kenya) November 8, 2019

Starlets, who are gunning to become the first football team in the country to qualify for the global event, concluded their preparations on Thursday, with head coach David Ouma naming his final squad.

Ouma emphasized on the importance of taking full advantage of the home support to get favorable results ahead of the return leg in Zambia next week.

Read: Free Entry For Harambee Starlets, Zambia Olympics Qualifier

“The players have portrayed great resilience in the camp and I believe my team will do a good job,” said the former Sofapaka coach.

“Since we are playing at home we have to maximize on our strengths to our advantage in the game tomorrow,” he continued.

To ensure the girls get the home backing, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) announced free entry for the match to sour up fans numbers.

The team’s camp was slightly delayed due to lack of finances, but the captain, Dorcas Shikobe, has said that despite the set back, they are focused on the job at hand.

“Despite the minor setbacks faced by the team, our main focus is on the game tomorrow and I believe we shall perform well in the game,” said Shikobe.

The aggregate winner will face either Cameroon or Ivory Coast for a direct ticket to the Japan Olympics.

